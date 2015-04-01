15 Motivational Quotes From Legends in Sports

April 1, 2015 3 min read

The world of sports is a lot like business. There's training. Competition. Wins and losses. Passion. Hard work. Shall I go on?

Just as an aspiring baseball or basketball player could find inspiration from successful business leaders, entrepreneurs can draw motivation from the world's hardest working and most dominant athletes.

With that in mind, we've collected 15 of the best quotes from legends in the world of sports. Whether you're just starting out or pushing your business to the next level, these quotes are sure to kick your motivation into high gear.