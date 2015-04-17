12 Ways to Find Inspiration

April 17, 2015 5 min read

Running a company is time consuming: Success largely depends on perspiration and effort. But inspiration -- that sudden, visceral jolt that occurs when an idea, seemingly out of nowhere, clicks into place -- also plays a role. Unfortunately, inspiration can be hard to schedule on a calendar.

That said, there are places and states of mind that encourage it to strike. Shaking up normal, daily routines often helps, as does seeking out new surroundings.

With that in mind, we asked the entrepreneurs from accelerator program Techstars New York's latest graduating class to share where they turn when searching for inspiration.