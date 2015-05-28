The 10 Most Influential Leaders in Tech Right Now

May 28, 2015 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to power in the tech industry, who rules the roost?

Tesla’s Elon Musk, Uber’s Travis Kalanick and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos all make the cut, placing in Juniper Research’s ranking of the top 10 most influential tech executives, as did Jony Ive. Apple’s chief design officer and the mastermind behind the Apple Watch nabbed the second position, placing behind a single man: Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Coverage of influence and innovation in the tech industry tends to overlook Microsoft in favor of flashy developments from tech heavyweights such as Apple and Google or disruptive models exemplified by newcomers like as Uber and Snapchat. But when looking at the company’s CEO, market research firm Juniper Research saw a figure of outsized influence, noting that Nadella’s implementation of ‘Windows-as-a-Service’ represented a fundamental change to Microsoft’s OS-focused business model.

Besides Ive, who else gave Nadella a run for his money? Here are Juniper Research’s top 10 most influential tech executives currently shaping the industry, based on criteria including vision, innovation and personal capital.