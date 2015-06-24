7 Major Restaurants That Are Getting Rid of Artificial Ingredients

June 24, 2015 4 min read

Restaurant chains are facing a nutritional conundrum: go all natural, or suffer the consequences.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Papa John's is cutting artificial ingredients and other additives from the menu. The company plans to eliminate 14 ingredients such as corn syrup, preservatives and artificial colors by the end of 2016, an effort that will cost about $100 million a year.

In a world where a food blogger can unleash a health-conscious army on any restaurant chain using an artificial ingredient with a complicated name, more and more companies are trying to simplify their ingredients list. As fast casuals, who have boasted fresh ingredients from the start, flourish, more traditional fast-food franchises are making big promises to do the same. Even McDonald's is determined to repair its "fake food" reputation, with announcements that the company will only source chicken raised with minimal antibiotics and vague plans to explore more localized ingredients.

Here are seven chains that have decided to go big with commitments to cut artificial ingredients in their food.

