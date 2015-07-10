10 Companies That Are Probably Going Public in the Next Year

July 10, 2015 6 min read

As so-called unicorns -- or private companies that boast valuations in excess of $1 billion -- become more and more commonplace, today’s IPO market has slowed significantly. If companies can continue to raise gobs of private equity, the thinking goes, then why withstand the scrutiny and liability of going public?

A handful of bold-faced IPOs have played out recently to mixed results. Alibaba raised $25 billion in the largest stateside offering of all time last September, though Etsy, following a successful April debut, has since plummeted to become the worst performing IPO of 2015.

Nevertheless, more offerings could be on the way, according to Pitchbook. The private equity and venture capital research firm has compiled a list of 10 U.S.-based companies that are likely to go public over the course of the next year.

Given that most companies tend to IPO after a Series C round of funding and after having raised $200 million in total, Pitchbook narrowed its findings accordingly. Additionally, IT and health care tend to be the most popular business sectors, accounting for 28 percent and 39 percent of all VC-backed IPOs over the past 10 years.

Check out the full list of 10 below:

