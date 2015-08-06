Industries Driving the Top 10 Small Cities for Business Owners

August 6, 2015 6 min read

This story originally appeared on NerdWallet



Opportunity isn't found just in the big city. Which is why NerdWallet and Entrepreneur Media examined 463 U.S. small cities with populations from 50,000 to 100,000 to discover other places where business is thriving.

According to the study, some of the fastest-growing industries have taken root in smaller metropolitan areas with strong economies close to major business hubs. In many cases, these emerging areas have focused on the growth of new technologies. For instance, while Newport Beach, California, has traditionally been a center for financial services, it’s seen a boost in advanced sciences and technology, led by companies like Clean Energy. Such fields have surged along the Orange County coast in recent years.

To learn more about these leading small cities, view the slideshow below and check out the key findings from this study on NerdWallet:

