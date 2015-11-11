7 Books (and Blogs) for the Entrepreneur in All of Us

November 11, 2015 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you are the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, employee number two at a startup or someone who enjoys the challenge of solving problems, there is likely an entrepreneurial spirit in you.

Over the years I have filled the bookshelf in my home office with books that have helped me think through things in different ways. Sometimes what I read validates what I’m thinking, but most of the time the books led me down different paths by giving me a platform to rethink and question how to handle certain problems or situations.

To help anyone who is looking for a bit of light or in-depth reading, here are some books from my personal “bestseller list” (in no particular order).