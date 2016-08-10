Growing Industries

The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries in 2016

The 15 Most Profitable Small-Business Industries in 2016
Image credit: Shutterstock
7 min read

This article originally published March 4, 2016. 

Being talented with numbers can really pay off if you’re looking to start a profitable business.

Accounting and tax services takes the top spot on the list of the most profitable type of small business with a generous 18.4 percent net profit margin followed by real-estate services (15.2 percent), law firms (14.5 percent) and doctor’s offices (13 percent) reports Sageworks, a financial data service that analyzed the net profit margin of more than 16,000 small businesses (that earned less than $10 million) between September 2014 and August 2015. Companies like Due.com are helpful for tracking time and invoicing.

(The average net profit across all industries for this report's time period was 7.2 percent.)

What makes these industries profitable? For one, they’re driven by human capital.

“Service industries,” says Sageworks analyst Jenna Weaver, “are very common to find on the most profitable small-business list. This is generally due to lower overhead and startup costs. A lot of these industries you can start from your house.”

While profit isn’t the only matter for an entrepreneur to consider -- other factors to consider are whether the business matches his or her skills, what sort of licensing or training is required and how the business would fare during a recession -- it’s an important place to start.

Here’s the list of the 15 most profitable types of small businesses and their net profit margins.

Accounting, Tax Preparation, Bookkeeping and Payroll Services: 18.4%

Image credit: Shutterstock

“The accounting industry is consistently a top performer on our list,” says Sageworks’ Weaver.

No matter how the economy is doing, everyone needs accountants. Also, this industry tends to have low overhead and repeat clients.

Read This: The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions to Your Small-Business Questions by Mark J. Kohler | Amazon | eBooks.comBarnes & Noble

Management of Companies and Enterprises: 15.5%

Image credit: Shutterstock

This industry is made up of small, privately-owned offices of bank holding companies and other types of holding companies.

Some well-known examples of holding companies (that do not fall into the small-business category) are Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Carl Icahn’s ICahn Enterprises.

Read This: Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist by Roger Lowenstein | Amazon | eBooks.comBarnes & Noble 

Offices of Real Estate Agents and Brokers: 15.19%

Image credit: Shutterstock

While the real-estate market is largely dependent on the health of the economy, real-estate brokers and agents have low operating costs and all you need to get started is an agent or brokerage license.

Read This: Real Estate License Exams For Dummies, 2nd Edition by John A. Yoegel | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 
Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing: 14.55%

Image credit: Shutterstock

With the on-demand economy on the rise, Sageworks analyst Libby Bierman says that people may be leasing and renting more cars using on-demand services such as Zipcar -- along with more traditional rental services such as Hertz.

Read This: Peers Inc: How People and Platforms Are Inventing the Collaborative Economy and Reinventing Capitalism by Robin Chase (Zipcar co-founder) | Amazon | eBooks.comBarnes & Noble 
Legal Services: 14.48%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Anyone who has ever hired a lawyer knows it’s not cheap. Law, like accounting, generally has low operating costs as well as repeat clients. However, this business category includes not only lawyers, but notaries, settlement officers (who deal in the transaction of securities) and title search agents in real estate.

Read This: How to Open & Operate a Financially Successful Notary Business by Mick Spillane | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble

Offices of Dentists: 14.41%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Dentists, like physicians, benefit from recurring patients, and while startup costs can be expensive -- dental equipment is quite costly -- the profession has the advantage of handling several patients at a time, plus many pay out of pocket.

Read This: How To Build The Dental Practice Of Your Dreams by Dr. David Moffet BDS FPFA | Amazon | Indigo.caBarnes & Noble 
Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution: 14.02%

Image credit: Shutterstock

This category of small, privately-held electric power companies includes not just your traditional, fossil fuel electric powers but also hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, wind, geothermal and more.

Read This: Wind Power For Dummies by Ian Woofenden | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 
Lessors of Real Estate: 14.01%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Lessors, also known as landlords, show that renting both residential and nonresidential properties is a profitable gig once you recover the initial costs of purchase.

Read This: The Book on Investing In Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down by Brandon Turner | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
Offices of Other Health Practitioners: 13.30%

Image credit: Shutterstock

How is this category different from physicians? It’s not, really. There is a census delineation between chiropractors, optometrists, mental-health practitioners and podiatrists -- who fall under this category of “other health practitioners” -- and all other types of physicians.

Read This: Start Your Own Medical Claims Billing Service by The Staff at Entrepreneur Media and Charlene Davis | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 
Offices of Physicians: 13.01%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Being a doctor requires years of training, certification and likely, medical school debt. However, doctors also benefit from regular clients and relatively low overhead costs.

Read This: The Medical Entrepreneur: Pearls, Pitfalls and Practical Business Advice for Doctors by Steven M. Hacker MD | Amazon | Barnes & Noble 
Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental and Leasing: 12.58%

Image credit: Shutterstock

It pays to rent or lease. These businesses typically rent or lease commercial machinery and equipment across industries.

Read This: The Complete Equipment-Leasing Handbook: A Deal Maker's Guide with Forms, Checklists, and Worksheets by Richard M. Contino | Amazon | Indigo.ca | Barnes & Noble 
Religious Organizations: 12.41%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Religious organizations are having a profitable year. Really. Remember, being not-for-profit doesn't mean your goal shouldn't be to make a profit. It's just how you distribute those gains. Instead of giving profits to shareholders, all of yours go to your organization's mission, which is the furthering of your church's aims. It has been a good year not only for churches, synagogues, monasteries, mosques and temples, but also for schools, colleges and universities that are operated by religious organizations. 

Read This: Launch: Starting a New Church from Scratch by Nelson Searcy and Kerrick Thomas | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 

Management, Scientific and Technical Consulting Services: 12.05%

Image credit: Shutterstock

Some types of businesses that fall under this category are businesses that provide either management or consulting on a range of expertise, including human resources, marketing and environmental issues.

Read This: Start Your Own Consulting Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success by The Staff at Entrepreneur Media and Eileen Figure Sandlin | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 
Specialized Design Services: 11.4%

Specialized Design Services: 11.4%

Small businesses that specialize in interior, industrial and graphic design are flourishing, as the value of a product or business’s function has become inextricably linked to appearance and design.

Read This: Start Your Own Graphic Design Business: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success by Entrepreneur Press | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 

Office Administrative Services: 11.3%

Office Administrative Services: 11.3%
Image credit: Shutterstock

These administrative businesses are the backbone of business operations across a variety of industries -- from food services to physicians offices -- and provide the day-to-day administrative services, such as record keeping, financial planning and billing.

Read This: Start Your Own Personal Concierge Service: Your Step-By-Step Guide to Success by Entrepreneur Press | Amazon | eBooks.com | Barnes & Noble 

