7 Inspiring Quotes From Oscars Acceptance Speeches
Though some in showbiz are more well known for their partygoing ways or troublesome antics, the demanding career does allow for true talent, brains and intelligence to shine through every once in awhile. The latter is especially true at award shows such as the Oscars.
Keeping that in mind, take a look at these humbling and inspiring acceptance speech quotes from past Oscar award winners before watching this year’s edition on Sunday night.
1. “No matter how far out your dreams are, it’s possible. Fair play to those who dare to dream and don’t give up. This song was written from a perspective of hope, and hope at the end of the day connects us all, no matter how different we are.”-- Marketa Irglova, awarded Best Original Song for the film Once in 2008
3. “When you are in the ocean, you must swim.”
-- Pedro Almodovar, awarded Best Foreign Film award for All About My Mother in 2000
4. “A young girl came up to me … and she said that I had encouraged her. And I just can’t forget that girl and I can’t forget the kids out there who may be thinking tonight that if he can do it, I can do it. So this is really a proud and hopeful moment for me because I want to thank the Academy for giving us a gift of encouragement and this is a gift, a great gift to me.”
-- Al Pacino, awarded Best Actor for Scent of a Woman in 1992
5. “God bless that potential that we all have for making anything possible if we think we deserve it.”
-- Shirley MacLaine, awarded Best Actress for Terms of Endearment in 1983
6. "When I was 16 years old, I tried to kill myself because I felt weird and I felt different and I felt like I did not belong. And now I'm standing here, so I would like this moment to be for that kid out there who feels like she's weird or she's different or she doesn't fit in anywhere. Yes, you do. I promise you do. You do. Stay weird. Stay different. And then when it's your turn and you are standing on this stage, please pass the same message to the next person who comes along. Thank you so much."-- Graham Moore, awarded Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game in 2015
7. “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.”-- Lupita Nyong’o, awarded Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave in 2014