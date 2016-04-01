17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple
Apple is the most valuable company in the world -- and on Friday it officially turned 40 years old.
But even before the iPhone revitalized the company in 2007, Apple had a rich and storied history as one of the first companies to make it really big in Silicon Valley.
Here are 17 things you probably didn't know about Apple, from its clothing line to Bill Gates to its serious financial trouble.
If you had bought 100 shares of Apple stock for $22 each at its 1980 IPO, it would be worth around $600,000 today -- before dividends.
Those calculations come from Forbes.
Apple's famous "1984" commercial, introducing the first Macintosh computer, which aired during January 1984's Super Bowl XVIII, was directed by Ridley Scott -- the same man who also directed Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian.