Apple

17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

  • --shares
Add to Queue
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple
Image credit: Seth Wenig | Reuters
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Apple is the most valuable company in the world -- and on Friday it officially turned 40 years old.

But even before the iPhone revitalized the company in 2007, Apple had a rich and storied history as one of the first companies to make it really big in Silicon Valley.

Here are 17 things you probably didn't know about Apple, from its clothing line to Bill Gates to its serious financial trouble.

Start Slideshow
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Apple was founded on April 1 -- April Fool's Day -- in 1976. It wasn't until 2011's posthumous biography Steve Jobs that we found out where it got its name: Turns out, Steve Jobs had been on a "fruitarian" kick and just really liked apples.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Apple had a third cofounder named Ronald Wayne, who left the company less than a year later in 1977. Wayne designed the company's first logo, seen above. He ended up selling Jobs and Wozniak his stake in Apple for $800.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Christies
Apple's first computer, the Apple 1, was actually a "do-it-yourself" kit that required people to build their own case. It retailed for an extremely devilish $666.66.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you had bought 100 shares of Apple stock for $22 each at its 1980 IPO, it would be worth around $600,000 today -- before dividends.

Those calculations come from Forbes.

Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Apple
In the early 1980s, Steve Jobs led the design of the Apple Lisa, the first computer with a graphical user interface. It flopped due to its high price.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Apple's famous "1984" commercial, introducing the first Macintosh computer, which aired during January 1984's Super Bowl XVIII, was directed by Ridley Scott -- the same man who also directed AlienBlade Runner and The Martian.

Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Business Insider
The rivalry between Steve Jobs and Bill Gates began in 1983, when Microsoft bailed on making Macintosh software after it revealed its own Microsoft Windows operating system -- a direct competitor to the Mac.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Sal Veder | AP Images
In 1985, Steve Jobs tried to rally Apple's board to oust Apple CEO John Sculley. Instead, the board voted to strip Jobs of all of his responsibility. Jobs ended up quitting to start his own company, NeXT.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

In the '80s and '90s, facing continually shrinking Mac sales, Apple tried making everything from digital cameras, like the Apple QuickTake, ...
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

... to video game consoles, like the Apple Pippin, ...
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: rickh3255 | Imgur
... to clothing lines. Seriously.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Jim Bourg | Reuters
When Steve Jobs came back to Apple as CEO in 1997, the company was in such bad shape that his first Macworld keynote included the news that Microsoft was investing $150 million in the company -- delivered by a gigantic video of Bill Gates towering over the assembly. "We need all the help we can get," Jobs said, to boos from the audience.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Mario Tama | Getty Images
In fact, by 1997, Apple's financial situation was so dire that Dell CEO and founder Michael Dell, one of Microsoft's biggest partners, once said that if he were in Jobs' shoes, he'd "shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders."
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Mario Tama | Getty Images
But in early 1998, at yet another Macworld Expo in San Francisco, Jobs ended his keynote with the first of his soon-to-be ubiquitous "One More Thing" announcements: Thanks to Jobs' efforts in refocusing the company on the Mac, and Microsoft's help, Apple was finally profitable again.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: @paulomshah | Instagram
One of Jobs' first acts as CEO was to ban pets on the Apple campus. In return, he gave employees better food in the cafe.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Mousse Mousse | Reuters
The "i" in 1998's "iMac" is for "Internet," since it originally took only two steps to connect to the web, in case you were wondering. But Apple has also said that it stands for "individuality" and "innovation." The naming scheme would stick around through the iPhone and iPad.
Next Slide
17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple

Image credit: Wikipedia
In 2011, Apple made waves when it came out that it had more cash in the bank than the US Treasury.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 17 Incredible Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Apple
 Next Slide