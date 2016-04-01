Totally Real Products That Make Us Say 'WTF'

Forget Glitter Bombs. Why not do what Americans do best and up the ante to the bigger and better version: the Glitter Grenade?

Want to ruin or make someone’s day? This is the way to go.

Billed as an “innovative product,” the parcel is more than just an envelope filled with glitter. It features a special breakaway compartment containing glitter with varying colors and sizes that explode as soon as the recipient opens it.

At that point, the only place that would have more glitter would be a Ke$ha concert or a gay pride parade.