10 of the Toughest Apple Interview Questions in Tech -- and How to Answer Them

June 20, 2016

The job search has never been easy -- and it’s not meant to be.

With it being so competitive, especially in the technology realm, interviewers have to get creative with their questions to make sure they hire the right candidate.

Sought-after tech company Apple is notorious for asking outside-of-the-box questions, as it wants to keep candidates on their toes, while understanding their thought process.

This sort of interview can be intimidating for anyone. However, with the right tools and training, you can better prepare yourself for these challenging interviews. For some of the toughest questions candidates have encountered, we turned to a professionals to get advice on how to approach them. Dino Grigorakakis, the vice president of recruiting at IT recruiting firm Randstad Technologies, along with John Reed, a senior executive director for Robert Half Technology, an IT staffing company, both provided their insight for the below questions.