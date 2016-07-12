18 Entrepreneurs Share Their Biggest Business Regrets

Name: Debbie Pask

Company: Zenful Business

Regret: We entrepreneurs are risk takers, independent and passionate people who take on the world and seek full accountability for our actions and future. This wonderful drive often means we forget to stop, be still and ask for help and support from those around us. This simple act of asking for help or advice, and accepting it, has been my biggest regret in business to date.

There have been numerous times in my early business life where I could have saved thousands of hours and dollars by simply asking my personal network for a few helping hands in time of need. Asking for help sounds so simple, yet it is a critical step for any entrepreneur. It tells the universe and everyone around you that you deserve -- better yet, command -- the energy required to realize your dreams. That you will engineer your own talents and drive, as well as the entire weight of your network, to bring your big vision alive.

Being able to give and receive in equal balance is the key to success in business. What favors or help have you called upon lately that draws you closer to your dreams? Magic happens when you stop sprinting so hard and dare to ask.