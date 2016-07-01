Check Out Björk's Amazing, Creative and Freaky Use of 3-D Printing

July 1, 2016 1 min read

Icelandic singer Björk has always pushed boundaries with both her music and visuals. The singer, who famously wore a dress that resembled a swan at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001, jumped on the virtual reality train early with her music video for the song "Stonemilker."

She's now on tour for her album Vulnicura, but this isn't a typical tour. Kicking off in Sydney, fans can strap on Gear VR headsets and take a look inside Björk's mind.

She recently performed in Tokyo, where she was accompanied by another technology: 3-D printing. With designs by Neri Oxman, Björk donned some amazingly awesome and freaky masks during shows.

Oxman "is a true pioneer in capturing the biological with 3-D printing in such a refined and profound way," Björk said.

Scroll through the images for some of the incredible designs.