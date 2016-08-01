8 Simple Tips for the Best Meetings From Your Favorite Business Leaders

August 1, 2016 4 min read

Your time is valuable and it’s important to make the most of every minute. Watching the clock, zoning out, stressing over all of the other things you could be doing -- nothing’s worse than a poorly planned meeting.

Take it from the pros: Limiting the amount of people in a meeting, appointing a leader and standing up are only a few ways top executives run successful meetings.

Say goodbye to those hour-long meetings or 30-slide PowerPoints. Turn your boring meetings into productivity powerhouses with these eight tips from industry leaders.