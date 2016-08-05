12 Inspirational Moments From Past Olympics

August 5, 2016 7 min read

With the opening ceremony tonight, the 2016 Summer Olympics are finally upon us.

As we get into the sporting spirit, we’ve recognized Olympic athletes that have shaped and inspired the world we live in today. Running and winning a marathon barefoot, hobbling to the finish line with your father, saving the lives of your competitors -- these are only a number of the incredible moments that we’ve witnessed in the Olympics throughout history. While we await 2016's events, we can only anticipate how Olympians will surprise us this year.

So as excitement across the globe builds, take a look at past Olympic moments that have triggered inspiration, motivation and even some tears.