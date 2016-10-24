5 Creative and Out There Uses of Social Media

October 24, 2016 4 min read

Social media is defined by Merriam Webster as “forms of electronic communication (such as websites) through which people create online communities to share information, ideas, personal messages, etc.”

Although this remains true, people, brands and industries are expanding the ways we use social media, incorporating it into daily business activities, employment opportunities and even education.

Perhaps you’re planning your next trip and want to find local hotspots. Rather than heading over to TripAdvisor, why not check Instagram geotags? Need a way to spice up your classroom’s curriculum -- try Facebook!

From planning your next vacation destination to reporting crimes, check out these ways people, businesses and schools are utilizing social media channels.