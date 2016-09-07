18 Ways to Bounce Back from Failure

September 7, 2016 14 min read

Setbacks are a part of life. The founder of Heinz was a failed horseradish salesman. Even Steve Jobs was fired once -- and that was from Apple, a company he founded.

Despite great intentions, long nights, big risks and hard work, failure is always a possibility. In fact, half of all new companies with employees won’t survive after five years, according to the Small Business Administration.

Those facts can be cold comfort. Watching something you built fall apart despite your best efforts can be both infuriating and demoralizing. Worse, it can be paralyzing, as you begin to doubt your own abilities.

But before you’re lost in a negative feedback loop, remember it’s possible to bounce back from failure and become stronger than ever.

Read on for tips from scientists and entrepreneurs about how to emerge from failure and rejection of any type -- and with your confidence intact.