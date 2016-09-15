10 Surprising 'Organic' and 'Gluten-Free' Products and Services

From organic water to gluten-free haircuts, companies go above and beyond to get you to buy.

It seems like there’s an “organic” or “gluten-free” option for everything these days.

The global organic food and beverage market alone is expected to reach $211.44 billion by 2020, according to Grandview Research. Markets and Markets predicts that the gluten-free products market will hit $7.59 billion by 2020.

But because USDA regulations apply only to certain industries, some brands slip through the cracks, or they make these claims without undergoing adequate testing to ensure they meet the criteria. Labels are particularly ambiguous outside of the food industry.

If it says organic or gluten free, it may not be, but chances are, it will cost more. Amid the growing trend of organic and gluten-free products and services, it can be difficult to pinpoint what is and isn’t worth those extra dollars. Not to mention, even if a product falls under one or both of these categories, that doesn’t mean it’s a perfectly healthy or safe alternative. Consumers should educate themselves before making purchases and weigh costs, benefits and potential unknowns.

The following are 10 examples of products and services that are filling surprising niches in these rapidly expanding markets.

