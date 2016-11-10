11 Genius Ways Entrepreneurs Saved Thousands (and One Saved $1 Million)

If you read one slideshow today, it should be this one.

As an entrepreneur, you need to stretch every penny. It's not an easy task. As your company grows, it can become harder and harder to know where your company might be losing money or where it could be more efficient.

These real-world examples can help.

We've compiled savings strategies from entrepreneurs across the country to inspire you.

You'll find saving money doesn't always mean going without. You might find a simple shift, like changing the day you make a shipment, can save on costly delivery fees. And some costs you thought were fixed, might not be. As a couple entrepreneurs in this list learned, just rexamining your utility bills can offer a savings bonanza.

And sometimes savings comes from leveraging perks you forgot you had. (Credit card points, anyone?)

So take a look and let their creative, simple ideas inspire you -- and get planning some savings of your own.

All anecdotes previously published in print editions of Entrepreneur.com.