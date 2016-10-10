Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Holy Spandex, Batman! This year's cosplayers outdid themselves.

October 10, 2016 1 min read

New York Comic Con busted out of Manhattan's Javits Center like the Hulk tearing through a new pair of purple pants. The venue was packed to Aquaman's gills with fans, presenters and everyone in between, and satellite events were being held in the Hammerstein Ballroom as well as Madison Square Garden. Make no mistake: Comic Con is huge and is in no danger of any Ant-Man-like shrinkage.

The only thing bigger than NYCC is its fans' rabid love for their favorite characters. Check out some of the insane sights Entrepreneur saw on floor of the convention.