Entertainment

Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Holy Spandex, Batman! This year's cosplayers outdid themselves.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)
Image credit: Dan Bova
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

New York Comic Con busted out of Manhattan's Javits Center like the Hulk tearing through a new pair of purple pants. The venue was packed to Aquaman's gills with fans, presenters and everyone in between, and satellite events were being held in the Hammerstein Ballroom as well as Madison Square Garden. Make no mistake: Comic Con is huge and is in no danger of any Ant-Man-like shrinkage.

The only thing bigger than NYCC is its fans' rabid love for their favorite characters. Check out some of the insane sights Entrepreneur saw on floor of the convention.

Start Slideshow
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Way to use your head.

Way to use your head.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Brothers in arms.

Brothers in arms.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Back off, bub.

Back off, bub.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

How arguments get settled.

How arguments get settled.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Breathe Right strip from the future.

Breathe Right strip from the future.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Hulk shows his inner beauty.

Hulk shows his inner beauty.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Fitness is no joke.

Fitness is no joke.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Demon Warriors.

Demon Warriors.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Triple threat.

Triple threat.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

True love.

True love.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Pyramid scheme.

Pyramid scheme.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Wolverine in need of a manicure.

Wolverine in need of a manicure.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Through the looking glass.

Through the looking glass.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Business formal on the Death Star.

Business formal on the Death Star.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Talk to the hand, Deadpool.

Talk to the hand, Deadpool.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Caffeine to the rescue!

Caffeine to the rescue!
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Web heads.

Web heads.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Don't mess with my blue cube.

Don't mess with my blue cube.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Wolvie drives stick.

Wolvie drives stick.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Mean and green.

Mean and green.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Hopefully not radioactive at the moment.

Hopefully not radioactive at the moment.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Gang's all here!

Gang's all here!
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Aquaman out of water.

Aquaman out of water.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Cruella de Vil.

Cruella de Vil.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Jedis babysit an Ewok.

Jedis babysit an Ewok.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Something about Supergirl just clicks.

Something about Supergirl just clicks.
Next Slide
Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)

Super duo.

Super duo.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Check Out Mind-Blowing Cosplay from New York Comic Con (Slideshow)
  • Way to use your head.
  • Brothers in arms.
  • Back off, bub.
  • How arguments get settled.
  • Breathe Right strip from the future.
  • Hulk shows his inner beauty.
  • Fitness is no joke.
  • Demon Warriors.
  • Triple threat.
  • True love.
  • Pyramid scheme.
  • Wolverine in need of a manicure.
  • Through the looking glass.
  • Business formal on the Death Star.
  • Talk to the hand, Deadpool.
  • Caffeine to the rescue!
  • Web heads.
  • Don't mess with my blue cube.
  • Wolvie drives stick.
  • Mean and green.
  • Hopefully not radioactive at the moment.
  • Gang's all here!
  • Aquaman out of water.
  • Cruella de Vil.
  • Jedis babysit an Ewok.
  • Something about Supergirl just clicks.
  • Super duo.
 Next Slide