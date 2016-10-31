Halloween

8 Halloween Meals and Deals Too Scary to Miss

This Oct. 31, pop into your favorite fast food joints to score a sweet "spook-tacular" deal.
8 Halloween Meals and Deals Too Scary to Miss
Image credit: Baskin Robbins
As Halloween approaches, most people are focused on costumes and carving pumpkins -- but what about the food? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

A number of fast food restaurants are brewing some sweet Halloween-themed items this year, and a few are offering some sweet promotions too. Check out these eight restaurants that have something special to offer on Oct. 31.

McDonald Choco-Pumpkin Fries

McDonald Choco-Pumpkin Fries

McDonald Choco-Pumpkin Fries
Image credit: McDonald's Japan | Facebook

‘Tis the season for pumpkin-spiced anything. McDonald’s in Japan has come up with two new menu items to mark its 45th year in the country and to celebrate the spooky holiday. The “Halloween Choco Potato” are french fries covered in pumpkin and chocolate sauce, and “Witch Fries” are drizzled in purple sweet potato sauce and chocolate.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), the new items are only available in Japan.

Krispy Kreme Zombie Donut

Krispy Kreme Zombie Donut

Krispy Kreme Zombie Donut
Image credit: Krispy Kreme

All of your Halloween favorites are back at Krispy Kreme this year. Halloween Sprinkle Donuts, Pumpkin Donuts and Spider Web Donuts have returned to participating locations, and the bakery added a new member to the Halloween family: the Zombie donut.

Here’s an insider tip: dress up in costume on Halloween and receive a free Krispy Kreme donut.

Burger King Black Whopper

Burger King Black Whopper

Burger King Black Whopper
Image credit: Burger King | Facebook
We’ve yet to see if the fast food giant will do it again. But to celebrate the spooky holiday, last year Burger King created a black and orange Whopper. The Halloween-themed Whopper featured a black sesame bun, which was infused with A-1 sauce to give it that dark color.
Starbucks Frappula Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappula Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappula Frappuccino
Image credit: Starbucks

Who knows what crazy concoction Starbucks is brewing for us this Halloween?

Like last year, we likely won’t find out whether Starbucks will be offering a Halloween-themed beverage until a few days before the 31. The coffee chain unveiled its vampire-inspired Frappula Frappucino on Oct. 26, 2015, just days before it was available in stores. The drink was made with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice -- with mocha sauce at the bottom, a dollop of whipped cream on top and raspberry syrup oozing from the rims.

iHop Scary Face Pancakes

iHop Scary Face Pancakes

iHop Scary Face Pancakes
Image credit: iHop

It’s a Halloween tradition at iHop -- all October long, the breakfast house celebrates the scary holiday by offering Scary Face Pancakes to customers. To lighten things up during the dark holiday and to create a “boo-tiful” breakfast experience, the diner chain uses strawberries, whipped topping, Oreos and candy corn to add creepy faces to its famous pancakes.

But wait -- there’s more. Dressed up or not, kids get one free Halloween-themed pancake on Oct. 31 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.  

Chipotle Boorito

Chipotle Boorito

Chipotle Boorito
Image credit: Chipotle

There's nothing scary about this item, but we like the name. Halloween “Booritos” have become an annual tradition at Mexican food joint Chipotle.

Show up in costume on Halloween Day at 3 p.m. or later, and you’ll score a $3 “boorito.” The offer also applies to other Chipotle menu items such as burrito bowls, salads and tacos. Your purchase helps raise funds for the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation.

8 Halloween Meals and Deals Too Scary to Miss

Baskin' Robbins Silly Monster Cake, Pinata Pumpkin Patch Cake and Halloween Polar Pizza

Baskin’ Robbins Silly Monster Cake, Pinata Pumpkin Patch Cake and Halloween Polar Pizza
Image credit: Baskin’ Robbins

Every year, Baskin’ Robbins celebrates Halloween with a “Celebrate 31” promotion -- in honor of its 31 flavors. Don't worry about dressing up, if you walk into any Baskin’ Robbins on Oct. 31 you can get a scoop of your favorite ice cream for only $1.31.

Not only that, the ice cream chain has also released a number of “spook-tacular” treats such as the new Silly Monster Cake, Pinata Pumpkin Patch Cake and Halloween Polar Pizza.

Sbarro free pizza

Sbarro free pizza

Sbarro free pizza
Image credit: Sbarro | Facebook

Although it hasn’t created any special concoction for the holiday, the pizza chain is offering a sweet deal. What’s better than free pizza!

Go into any Sbarro location in costume on the 31 and receive a free extra large slice of cheese pizza when you spend $5 or more.

