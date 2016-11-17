Thanksgiving

Startups That Can Rescue Your Thanksgiving

Use these services so you can enjoy the holiday, rather than stress over it.
Image credit: The Washington Post | Getty Images
Overcooked turkeys, running out of wine, post-party clean up -- Thanksgiving can be a stressful holiday. But it doesn’t have to be.

From food and beverage delivery services to on-demand cleaning, these companies can allow you to enjoy a seamless Turkey Day without worrying about grocery shopping, cooking or even cleaning, for a price, of course.

Check out these startups that will rescue your Thanksgiving this year, and note, you should order as soon as possible.

Munchery

Munchery
Image credit: Munchery

If you don’t have time for all the planning, prepping and cooking (and stressing!) this year, Munchery has you covered. This startup will do your Thanksgiving shopping for you and deliver it straight to your door.

Offering a full-on Thanksgiving meal -- turkey, gravy, stuffing and all -- you won’t need to worry about rushing to get food on the table this year. If you’re celebrating solo this year, order the Thanksgiving meal for one. If you’re expecting guests, Munchery also offers a full group dinner.

Saucey

Saucey
Image credit: Saucey
If you need some wine, beer or other alcohol on Thanksgiving, there's no need to venture to the liquor store yourself. You can use a delivery service such as Saucey. Saucey offers a variety of spirits, delivered to your home in under an hour.
Drizly

Drizly
Image credit: Drizly
Another beverage delivery startup that will eliminate your fears of running out of wine at the dinner table is Drizley. Drizley also guarantees a safe delivery of requested wine, beer or liquor in under an hour.
Handy

Handy
Image credit: Handy
Planning on hosting a big Thanksgiving bash at your place this year, but dreading making it look tidy? Forget about the cleaning and enjoy yourself. Handy offers on-demand home cleaning services and can be at your place on a whim (although we do recommend booking a few days in advance!).
Blue Apron

Blue Apron
Image credit: Blue Apron
The well-known meal kit service has picked up steam this year -- and they’re hitting homes this Thanksgiving. If you still don’t have your Thanksgiving dishes lined up, Blue Apron will deliver its last holiday meals on Nov. 23 -- but that means you’ve only got until today (Nov. 17) to sign up. The meal is only for two -- so we recommend it only if you’re planning a low-key holiday.
TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit
Image credit: Task Rabbit
TaskRabbit is good for a number of things -- especially when it comes to the holidays. Not only can you pay someone to do your last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping, but TaskRabbit provides a number of other services too. Whether it’s picking up a turkey or cleaning up after dinner at your home, you can assign any task you think of -- it just needs to be accepted.
Goldbely

Goldbely
Image credit: Goldbely
Forget about the grocery store. Forget about cooking. Goldbely is a one-stop-shop for all of your Thanksgiving needs. You can order a pre-cooked turkey online, and the company will have it FedEx’d to you within days. Goldbely offers a number of other prepared dishes as well, from traditional sides to tasty desserts.
