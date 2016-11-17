Startups That Can Rescue Your Thanksgiving

Use these services so you can enjoy the holiday, rather than stress over it.

November 17, 2016 3 min read

Overcooked turkeys, running out of wine, post-party clean up -- Thanksgiving can be a stressful holiday. But it doesn’t have to be.

From food and beverage delivery services to on-demand cleaning, these companies can allow you to enjoy a seamless Turkey Day without worrying about grocery shopping, cooking or even cleaning, for a price, of course.

Check out these startups that will rescue your Thanksgiving this year, and note, you should order as soon as possible.

Related: An Entrepreneur's Guide to Surviving Thanksgiving Dinner