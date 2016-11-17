Startups That Can Rescue Your Thanksgiving
Overcooked turkeys, running out of wine, post-party clean up -- Thanksgiving can be a stressful holiday. But it doesn’t have to be.
From food and beverage delivery services to on-demand cleaning, these companies can allow you to enjoy a seamless Turkey Day without worrying about grocery shopping, cooking or even cleaning, for a price, of course.
Check out these startups that will rescue your Thanksgiving this year, and note, you should order as soon as possible.
Munchery
If you don’t have time for all the planning, prepping and cooking (and stressing!) this year, Munchery has you covered. This startup will do your Thanksgiving shopping for you and deliver it straight to your door.
Offering a full-on Thanksgiving meal -- turkey, gravy, stuffing and all -- you won’t need to worry about rushing to get food on the table this year. If you’re celebrating solo this year, order the Thanksgiving meal for one. If you’re expecting guests, Munchery also offers a full group dinner.