40 Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Staying Focused

Name: Oliver Kharraz

Company: Zocdoc

Strategy: I had the benefit of studying at a Jesuit monastery. We studied complicated texts and immersed ourselves, pushing our attention spans to the very limit. It's like meditation in that you learned to direct your thoughts. It's an active skill, like working out.



Pick something that you want to think about, and only think about that. Don't let anything else enter your thoughts. Try for five minutes in the beginning -- and know that just like a marathon where you start with just a half mile to begin with, in the end you'll be able to do it for hours once you train for it.

