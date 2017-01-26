Sean Spicer May Have Just Tweeted His Password to His 214,000 Followers

It only took five days into 2017 for a major company to embarrass itself on social media.

On Jan. 5, Yahoo Finance accidentally posted a tweet containing a racial slur -- and it took the company nearly an hour to take it down. When discussing Donald Trump’s plans to expand the Navy and make it “bigger,” the company accidentally typed an “n” instead of a “b.” And just today, White House Press Secretary had a big oops moment when he tweeted what could be his password.

This is only the beginning, though. As we found last year, when it comes to marketing and social media, many companies are not doing quite enough due diligence before launching campaigns or posting updates.

Check out the major social media fails of 2017 -- so far.