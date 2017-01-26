Sean Spicer May Have Just Tweeted His Password to His 214,000 Followers
It only took five days into 2017 for a major company to embarrass itself on social media.
On Jan. 5, Yahoo Finance accidentally posted a tweet containing a racial slur -- and it took the company nearly an hour to take it down. When discussing Donald Trump’s plans to expand the Navy and make it “bigger,” the company accidentally typed an “n” instead of a “b.” And just today, White House Press Secretary had a big oops moment when he tweeted what could be his password.
This is only the beginning, though. As we found last year, when it comes to marketing and social media, many companies are not doing quite enough due diligence before launching campaigns or posting updates.
Check out the major social media fails of 2017 -- so far.
Sean Spicer may have tweeted his password.
With the number of cyber attacks today, people have been warned hundreds of times now to be careful with their passwords. In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg made it pretty easy for hackers to break into his account with his password “dadada.” But no one’s quite made it as easy as the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
You should probably not post your password dude. And you should probably change it now https://t.co/1w5A3wojBK pic.twitter.com/x0M29YH2CL— Yashar (@yashar) January 26, 2017
Spicer may have just posted his password in a tweet out to his 214,000 followers. The nonsense tweet, which read “n9y25ah7,” fits perfectly under the Twitter password criteria that requires a minimum of six characters.
Yahoo Finance tweets a racial slur.
Yahoo Finance failed to proofread before posting a tweet containing a racial slur on Jan. 5. When informing followers about Donald Trump’s plans to make the Navy “bigger,” the company misspelled bigger with an “n,” Mashable reports.
The post was up for more than an hour, received a major response from the Twitter community and was retweeted more than 1,000 times before Yahoo Finance removed it and apologized. A mishap that inspired users to create memes and public figures to speak out in disappointment, this is perhaps one of the largest (and most derogatory) typos we’ve seen yet.
Another news outlet conquered by the "b" and "n" keyboard proximity pic.twitter.com/v0sSAntdso— WJ (@WMsDiary) January 6, 2017
Wendy’s responds to a customer’s tweet with hate symbol meme.
2017 is off to quite a start. pic.twitter.com/V9XWY7J4gp— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 3, 2017
@dpeacock980 Your dignity— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 4, 2017
@sophiesphoenix delete your account— Wendy's (@Wendys) January 3, 2017
Things went south -- fast. Overzealous, the company took things too far. When asked by a Twitter user, “Got any memes?,” the company tweeted (and deleted) a meme of Pepe the Frog -- which was declared a “hate symbol” by the Anti-Defamation League in September 2016 -- dressed as the Wendy’s mascot. Last year, the image of Pepe was frequently used to express racist and anti-Semitic messages.
"Our community manager was unaware of the recent political connotations associated with Pepe memes, and it has since been removed," Wendy's social-media manager Amy Brown told Business Insider.
After retweeting an anti-Hillary post, iHop claims its Twitter was hacked.
Be careful what you click on. iHop learned that the hard way.
After retweeting a Twitter post that called Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign “garbage,” the company attempted to cover up its tracks by claiming it was hacked. The breakfast giant promptly removed the post and tweeted: “After investigation, we have confirmed that our account was hacked.”
Whoever is tweeting for @IHOP today should start getting his resume in order. pic.twitter.com/aPzla2slZh— Darren List (@DarrenList) January 15, 2017
It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for another company to fall victim to hackers, although people were suspicious of iHop. Why would a hacker break into the diner chain's Twitter simply to retweet a post by @poojaslays?
Maybe iHop's claims are true, or maybe a bitter community manager just wants you to feel the “Bern.”
Hackers compromised the @IHOP Twitter account in order to retweet one single tweet... Seems legit. https://t.co/ysbXEc1WAl— Joel (@JoelNihlean) January 15, 2017
@IHOP No use hiding it now. IHOP is confirmed socialist.— Div (@askforcombi) January 15, 2017
@IHOP i used to eat at your restaurant two times per day. now i will be eating there 0 times per day. don't lie to your followers about this— 10,000 bees (@sexualjumanji) January 15, 2017
President Trump tweets how “honered” he is.
Since grade school, we’ve all been taught the importance of spell checking something before submitting it. Turns out our Twitter-loving President Donald Trump didn't get the memo.
As the President of the United States, it should be a given that you’d spell check everything before sending it out to the public -- especially a tweet to almost 22 million followers. On his first day in the Oval Office, President Trump sent out a Tweet about how “honered” he is. The Tweet was deleted shortly after, but some folks were able to save and share the president’s spelling mistake.
Saving this for postority. pic.twitter.com/wmnanHjPWF— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 21, 2017
Before he became the 45th president of the United States, Trump may have gotten a hall pass (or a few) for sending out tweets and deleting them. Now that he’s taken office, deleting tweets, or any other form of communication for that matter, could be in violation of the Presidential Records Act.