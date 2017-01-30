Facebook, Tesla, Uber, Apple and Others React to Trump Travel Ban
Late last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that temporarily suspended refugee admission to the U.S. and banned citizens from 7 muslim-dominated countries from traveling to the U.S.
The order affects citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least the next 90 days -- and is impacting those with valid visas or permanent residence permits.
Interpretation of the order has evolved since the order's signing. For instance, agencies changed position on whether green card holders from these countries were or weren't covered by the executive order. As of Sunday, the government says it will try to ease this group's entry into the country, provided the traveler has no criminal background or terrorist ties.
Friday’s order also suspended a visa waiver interview program that made it easier for frequent travelers (including tourists and businesspeople) from 38 nations (countries such as Australia, France and Iceland) to come to the United States. With the interview waivers suspended, this group will need formal one-on-one interviews at U.S. embassies to renew their authorizations, slowing travel.
Businesses -- including some of tech’s biggest names -- responded to the order with dismay and shock. Some worried that the chaos seen at airports across the country this weekend would find its way to the technology sector, stifling innovation and the flow of ideas as the inconsistently interpreted order made it harder to predict who can enter or leave the United States. Some founders called the ban immoral or un-American while others offered ways to help both refugees and their own workers and families. Still others, some on special advisory boards with the new administration, offered to find ways to fix the situation.
Here are a sampling of their reactions.
Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix: Ban "Un-American"
The top exec at the streaming media company said, "Trump's actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all. Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe. A very sad week, and more to come with the lives of over 600,000 Dreamers here in a America under imminent threat. It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity."
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook: Let’s focus on real threats
The social media exec said he was concerned about the order’s impact and if it helped more than it hurt. He said, “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don't pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple: Workers have our support
In a letter to employees, Cook wrote that the order was "not a policy we support." The company acknowledged the many employees who could be impacted by it and promised the company’s assistance. "We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our co-workers and our company."
Here is the full text of the email, first published on Buzzfeed.
Team,
In my conversations with officials here in Washington this week, I’ve made it clear that Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration — both to our company and to our nation’s future. Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do.
I’ve heard from many of you who are deeply concerned about the executive order issued yesterday restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. I share your concerns. It is not a policy we support.
There are employees at Apple who are directly affected by yesterday’s immigration order. Our HR, Legal and Security teams are in contact with them, and Apple will do everything we can to support them. We’re providing resources on AppleWeb for anyone with questions or concerns about immigration policies. And we have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company.
As I’ve said many times, diversity makes our team stronger. And if there’s one thing I know about the people at Apple, it’s the depth of our empathy and support for one another. It’s as important now as it’s ever been, and it will not weaken one bit. I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued.
Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, “We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.”
Tim
Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter: “Economic impact is real”
Twitter’s CEO followed the story throughout the weekend on his personal account, saying the ban was "upsetting" and reminding followers that many Syrian immigrants are small business owners.
The Executive Order's humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S. https://t.co/HdwVGzIECt— jack (@jack) January 28, 2017
11% of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners https://t.co/cU9UMKcG4r— jack (@jack) January 28, 2017
Twitter offered its own company response
Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always.— Twitter (@Twitter) January 29, 2017
Brian Chesky, Founder, Airbnb: Help for those stranded
The home rental marketplace founder offered housing to those impacted by the ban.
Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017
Travis Kalanik, Founder, Uber: This order affects thousands
Uber’s Travis Kalanick announced compensation for any drivers impacted by the travel bans over the next 90 days and offered to discuss the order's impact with the President this week. (Kalanick is on an during an economic advisory board with business leaders such as GM’s Mary Barra and IBM’s Ginni Rometty.)
Uber also suspended surge pricing to and from New York’s JFK airport on Saturday -- a move that was met with mixed results since it coincided with a protest that swarmed the airport and a strike from the NY Taxi Workers Alliance. Some felt the surge suspension was opportunistic and disloyal to the taxi drivers. The company later apologized for the misunderstanding.
Logan Green, CEO, Lyft: “We will not be silent.”
Lyft’s Logan Green condemned the travel ban in an email to its users and pledged a $1 million donation to the American Civil Liberties Union.
3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx— logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017
Here is the full text of the email to users:
We created Lyft to be a model for the type of community we want our world to be: diverse, inclusive and safe.
This weekend, Trump closed the country’s borders to refugees, immigrants, and even documented residents from around the world based on their country of origin. Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the U.S. is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nation’s core values. We stand firmly against these actions, and will not be silent on issues that threaten the values of our community.
We know this directly impacts many of our community members, their families and friends. We stand with you, and are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. We ask that you continue to be there for each other – and together, continue proving the power of community.
John & LoganLyft Co-Founders
Elon Musk, Founder, Tesla and SpaceX: I'll talk to Trump
Musk expressed worry about the order. And as a member of Trump’s newly formed Strategic and Policy forum, Musk crowdsourced suggestions to fix the order on Twitter, offering to bring those suggestions to Trump.
Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017
Please read immigration order. Lmk specific amendments. Will seek advisory council consensus & present to President. https://t.co/qLpbsP4lEk— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017