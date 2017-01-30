Facebook, Tesla, Uber, Apple and Others React to Trump Travel Ban

Late last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that temporarily suspended refugee admission to the U.S. and banned citizens from 7 muslim-dominated countries from traveling to the U.S.

The order affects citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least the next 90 days -- and is impacting those with valid visas or permanent residence permits.

Interpretation of the order has evolved since the order's signing. For instance, agencies changed position on whether green card holders from these countries were or weren't covered by the executive order. As of Sunday, the government says it will try to ease this group's entry into the country, provided the traveler has no criminal background or terrorist ties.

Friday’s order also suspended a visa waiver interview program that made it easier for frequent travelers (including tourists and businesspeople) from 38 nations (countries such as Australia, France and Iceland) to come to the United States. With the interview waivers suspended, this group will need formal one-on-one interviews at U.S. embassies to renew their authorizations, slowing travel.

Businesses -- including some of tech’s biggest names -- responded to the order with dismay and shock. Some worried that the chaos seen at airports across the country this weekend would find its way to the technology sector, stifling innovation and the flow of ideas as the inconsistently interpreted order made it harder to predict who can enter or leave the United States. Some founders called the ban immoral or un-American while others offered ways to help both refugees and their own workers and families. Still others, some on special advisory boards with the new administration, offered to find ways to fix the situation.

Here are a sampling of their reactions.