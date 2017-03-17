Don't Count on 4-Leaf Clovers: 10 Ways to Make Your Own Luck

This article originally was published on Dec. 14, 2016

Sometimes it seems like Lady Luck picks only a few people upon which to smile. Fate always seems to work in their favor, and they always land on their feet.

How do they do it? Are they really just that lucky? And is there a way of persuading the universe to favor you with the same opportunities?

There are proven ways through which you can create your own luck. These lucky people, whether they realize it or not, have probably found ways to crack the code. They have learned to put themselves in the right situations, take advantage of the right opportunities and accomplish their goals through a lot of hard work.

If you’re looking to harness fate, here are 10 proven ways to make your own luck.