The Most Inspiring Moments of 2017

Sometimes we get so caught up in the bad things, we forget about the good.

The Patriots comeback in Super Bowl 51 was a legendary moment of resilience, reminding the world to never back down. Serena Williams surprising tennis players and challenging them to a match and Bruce Springsteen pulling a fan on stage show us that dreams do come true. And it’s moments like these that inspire us and reignite our faith in humanity.

From an 81-year-old woman teaching herself to code to a bipartisan roadtrip reminding us that the country doesn’t have to be divided, we’ve seen a number of inspirational moments this year.

These moments from 2017 are bound to make you smile.