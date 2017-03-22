Inspiration

The Most Inspiring Moments of 2017

Why Is Donald Trump So Effective?

Public Speaking 101: How to Prepare, Perform and Present Yourself

Public Speaking 101: How to Prepare, Perform and Present Yourself

Dave Ramsey's 10 Steps to Success

Dave Ramsey's 10 Steps to Success

We Asked Nick Cannon to Freestyle Rap About Entrepreneurship and He Did Not Disappoint

We Asked Nick Cannon to Freestyle Rap About Entrepreneurship and He Did Not Disappoint

More Videos
BEGIN SLIDESHOW
Let's try to focus on the positive.
The Most Inspiring Moments of 2017
Image credit: Onur Coban | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
Online Editorial Assistant

Sometimes we get so caught up in the bad things, we forget about the good.

The Patriots comeback in Super Bowl 51 was a legendary moment of resilience, reminding the world to never back down. Serena Williams surprising tennis players and challenging them to a match and Bruce Springsteen pulling a fan on stage show us that dreams do come true. And it’s moments like these that inspire us and reignite our faith in humanity.

Related: 8 Inspirational Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

From an 81-year-old woman teaching herself to code to a bipartisan roadtrip reminding us that the country doesn’t have to be divided, we’ve seen a number of inspirational moments this year.

These moments from 2017 are bound to make you smile.

Begin Slideshow
Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies
Mornings

Morning Routines of These 10 Founders of Million-Dollar Companies

Lindsay Friedman
These Are the 18 Most Popular YouTube Stars in the World -- and Some are Making Millions
YouTube

These Are the 18 Most Popular YouTube Stars in the World -- and Some are Making Millions

Nathan McAlone
10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More
Inspirational Quotes

10 Albert Einstein Quotes on Creativity, Happiness, Success and More

Rose Leadem
The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far
Kickstarter

The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

Rose Leadem
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox