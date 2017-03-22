The Most Inspiring Moments of 2017
Let's try to focus on the positive.
Sometimes we get so caught up in the bad things, we forget about the good.
The Patriots comeback in Super Bowl 51 was a legendary moment of resilience, reminding the world to never back down. Serena Williams surprising tennis players and challenging them to a match and Bruce Springsteen pulling a fan on stage show us that dreams do come true. And it’s moments like these that inspire us and reignite our faith in humanity.
From an 81-year-old woman teaching herself to code to a bipartisan roadtrip reminding us that the country doesn’t have to be divided, we’ve seen a number of inspirational moments this year.
These moments from 2017 are bound to make you smile.