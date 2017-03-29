20 Questions

10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Incorporate these adages in your own work life.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
5 min read

The life of an entrepreneur is often beset with obstacles. Every founder, no matter how successful they are now had a moment when they weren’t sure that they were heading in the right direction. During these times, they focus on the well-intentioned pieces of advice from people they look up to, have found success or are just a supportive figure in their life.  

We asked 10 entrepreneurs to share with us the advice they have received that means the most to them. Read on for the words that helped them pursue their goals and focus on what is important to them.

 
Start Slideshow
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Don’t give in to the doubts of others.

Don’t give in to the doubts of others.
Image credit: Brit + Co

Name: Brit Morin
Company: Brit + Co
Advice: Make your passion into a career and don’t let anyone bring you down for trying to do something good for the world.

Read more about Morin: This Founder Shares the Secret to How to Make Your Business Last
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Focus your time on the activities that energize you.

Focus your time on the activities that energize you.
Image credit: Duolingo

Name: Luis von Ahn
Company: Duolingo
Advice: I was complaining that I didn't want to give a talk that I had promised to do. They said to me, with things like talks, you usually get asked to do them a year in advance. The advice was, if you are ever invited to do something six months or more in advance, ask yourself if you would want to do this if it was next week. If it’s no, you should just decline.

Read more about von Ahn: Why This Founder Says the Worst Advice He Ever Got Was to Listen to His Users

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.

Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.
Image credit: Food52

Name: Merrill Stubbs
Company: Food52
Advice: I was in a job with horrible boss, and one of my best friends sat me down and said, “You don't want to be doing this, you need to go to cooking school, that's what you want to do, you just need to do it.” Once she said that, I made the decision to do it.

Read more about Stubbs: The Life-Changing Book That Helps This Entrepreneur Think Big

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

It’s okay to be uncomfortable.

It’s okay to be uncomfortable.
Image credit: ThirdLove

Name: Heidi Zak
Company: ThirdLove
Advice: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. When you start your own company you have to get used to learning how to do things that you don't know how to do. You also need to learn how to take risks and be okay with not knowing what the next stage is going to bring.

Read more about Zak: This Founder's Best Advice for Entrepreneurs: To Succeed, Entrepreneurs Need to Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Own your accomplishments.

Own your accomplishments.
Image credit: Nerdwallet

Name: Tim Chen
Company: Nerdwallet
Advice: One CEO told me that your opportunity is set up like a graph. On one axis, it's what you do, and the other axis who you tell.  If I think about some of the career mistakes I made at my last company, it was really not doing enough telling about my accomplishments.

Read more about Chen: Nerdwallet's Founder Shares the Worst Advice He Ever Got

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Don’t waste time on people who don’t support you.

Don’t waste time on people who don’t support you.
Image credit: Harper Reed

Name: Harper Reed
Company: Modest (now PayPal)
Advice: Manage politics by your outbox. Look at your outbox and see who you are emailing. Usually who you are emailing is related to who is supporting you. If you're not emailing people, then they are probably not supporting you.

Read more about Reed: This Entrepreneur Shares the Most Important Factor of His Success

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Find a mentor who will help you question everything.

Find a mentor who will help you question everything.
Image credit: Nicole Franzen

Name: Jennie Ripps
Company: Owl’s Brew
Advice: Seek out mentors and advisors. I found in building a business that relationships are so important. By having mentors and advisors, you have the ability to ask questions of people who know more than you. By asking questions you can avoid time-consuming and expensive errors. And sometimes mentors and advisors surprise you by opening your mind up to things that are completely unexpected.

Read more about Ripps: The One Thing This Entrepreneur Does Each Day to Stay Productive

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Put your mission and values first.

Put your mission and values first.
Image credit: Charity: Water

Name: Scott Harrison
Company: Charity: Water
Advice: Put integrity at the core of everything you do. So much more important than what you do is how you do it. For Charity: Water, that means sticking to our promise of radical transparency and using 100 percent of public donations to directly fund water projects in the field.

Read more about Harrison: Everyone Can Adopt This Founder's One-Step Productivity Advice

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

Make sure everyone has the same goal in mind

Make sure everyone has the same goal in mind
Image credit: GitHub

Name: Chris Wanstrath
Company: GitHub
Advice: Someone once told me that usually when people are arguing, they argue about the what and the why.

For example, if there is a team that wants to make a website blue and a team that wants to make it green, they might argue forever about which one is better, but they are never going to agree on the color if they don’t agree on the goal.

Read more about Wanstrath: This Founder Believes He Found the Answer for Burnout

 
Next Slide
10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received

You’re in control when you’re accountable for your actions

You’re in control when you’re accountable for your actions
Image credit: BloomThat

Name: David Bladow
Company: BloomThat
Advice: There was a period of time where I didn’t have control over things, and I felt bad about the things that were happening. I was talking to one of our investors, and she said “when you stop acting like an asshole, you’ll stop feeling like an asshole.” Basically when you are ready to take full accountability of things that are going on, you’re going to stop feeling like you’re in a position to feel like an asshole all the time. It stuck with me because it was basically control the things that you can control.

Read more about Bladow: This Founder Has 3 Simple Tips to Achieve Maximum Productivity

 
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 10 Entrepreneurs Share the Best Advice They've Ever Received
  • Don’t give in to the doubts of others.
  • Focus your time on the activities that energize you.
  • Don’t be afraid to follow your dreams.
  • It’s okay to be uncomfortable.
  • Own your accomplishments.
  • Don’t waste time on people who don’t support you.
  • Find a mentor who will help you question everything.
  • Put your mission and values first.
  • Make sure everyone has the same goal in mind
  • You’re in control when you’re accountable for your actions
 Next Slide