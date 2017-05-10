8 Women Leaders Who Are Disrupting Entrepreneurship
Women have had it rather rough in the business world since, well, always. Despite this, women are pushing through glass ceilings everywhere and heralding in a new age for female entrepreneurs. This hasn't just been given to them. These female entrepreneurs have worked their way up the ranks, in turn, lifted up others with their new power.
Start the slideshow to read about eight of the talented, driven women who are making a major difference.
Jessica Lawrence Quinn
Only one person can say they’re the organizer of the world’s largest meetup group -- NY Tech Meetup's Jessica Lawrence Quinn. As the founder of the NY Tech Alliance, a nonprofit organization that supports New York’s growing tech entrepreneurship community, she combines the forces of both her organizations to make it easier for startups to thrive in the big apple. In case she needs another accomplishment to impress you (she doesn't), she’s also the co-founder of the Work Revolution Summit.
Adriana Gascoigne
It's well known that women in STEM could use some extra support, and Gascoigne has been doing something about that since 2007. As the founder of Girls in Tech, she’s invested her entire career into helping other women succeed in male-dominated industries by providing the help they need. She also continues to serve as a Partner at Founders Den, was previously the VP of Marketing at RxMatch and has consulted for many other startups.
Jillian Manus
Manus knows the value of a great pep talk and has made it her mission to teach women around the country how to find the confidence to succeed. As Managing Partner at Structure Capital, she’s in charge of elevating tons of startups. She also spends her free time lifting up the spirits and inspiring entrepreneurs around the world.
Pamela Aldsworth
Melialani James
Elizabeth Gore
One of the United Nation's most important goals is to create jobs globally. For Elizabeth Gore, creating jobs isn't just a priority, it's her top priority. She's fulfilling that mission, first as an entrepreneur-in-residence at the U.N. Foundation (she was the first to hold the role), and then bringing that same position to Dell, where she helps entrepreneurs build companies around the world. In that capacity, she also is in charge of Dell's global policy initiatives, which means she advocates for the entrepreneurial community on a global scale.