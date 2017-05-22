The 10 Wealthiest Self-Made Women in the World

Forbes recently released its list of the women who've built empires that generate huge amounts of money.

May 22, 2017 6 min read

In 1977, Oprah Winfrey was fired from her reporting job at Baltimore’s WJZ-TV, with her boss calling her “unfit for television news.” Through her perseverance and instincts, she became a model of success, and today she is tied as the third-richest self-made woman in the world, according to Forbes.

Winfrey is the most recognizable name in the top 10 on the Forbes list, but the rest of the women are just as inspirational, even though they keep out of the public eye. Following are the 10 richest self-made women in the world.