9 Factory Tours That Are Better Than Amusement Parks

For entrepreneurs, taking a tour of America's backbone industries can be interesting and inspiring.

May 29, 2017 7 min read

Factories and manufacturing used to be at the heart of the American workforce. Of course those days are long gone, but America’s innovative spirit can still be traced back to the plant floor. According to The New York Times, factories and farms employed 60 percent of the workforce in 1900, but by 1950 that number was 36 percent. By 2014, it had dropped all the way down to 10 percent.

Be that as it may, there is still a lot to be learned from factories still in operation today. That’s why factory tours can be such an enriching experience for entrepreneurs. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, actionable ideas or just an inexpensive-yet-stimulating day out of the office, this list of my favorite factories can help.