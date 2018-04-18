Creatively Blocked? These 32 Founders Share Their Most Effective Strategies.

Here's how to get your mind moving again.

April 18, 2018 15 min read

Most of us are well acquainted with that sinking feeling that occurs when you hit a creative wall. But you shouldn't let that blinking cursor on the blank page intimidate you.

Even though it might seem like your idea well has run dry and innovation is a finite resource, that is simply not true. Everyone's brain operates differently and the way one person gets out of a creative rut will not necessarily work for someone else.

But if you find yourself stuck and in need of a new tactic to get your brain working again, we asked 32 founders the strategies they swear by.

Here is what they had to say: