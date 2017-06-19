Mark Zuckerberg

A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

The 33-year-old runs Facebook, but still makes time to exercise, travel extensively and spend time with his family.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night
Image credit: Paul Marotta | Stringer | Getty Images
Careers Intern
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg has a lot on his plate.

The 33-year-old runs Facebook, the social media giant with a market cap of $433.25 billion.

It's not surprising that the tech CEO has quite a lot to do throughout the day.

That being said, Zuckerberg still makes the time to exercise, travel extensively and spend time with his family.

He stays productive and balanced by eliminating non-essential choices from his life and setting ambitious goals for himself.

Here's a look at an average day for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

Start Slideshow
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Scott Olson | Getty Images

After waking up at 8 a.m., the Facebook founder immediately checks Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp on his phone, he told Jerry Seinfeld in a Facebook Live Q&A.

Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Once he's gotten his morning updates, it's time to work out. Zuckerberg typically exercises about three times a week.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Sometimes he brings his dog Beast along. The tech CEO says running with his pet has the "added bonus of being hilarious" because it's "basically like seeing a mop run."
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Beast is a Hungarian sheepdog with quite an impressive coat.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Once he's gotten his exercise in, Zuckerberg's not too picky about what he eats for breakfast. He'll usually just dig into whatever he's feeling that day. He doesn't like to waste time on small decisions.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images
That's also why he wears the same thing almost everyday. Zuckerberg's work uniform consists of jeans, sneakers, and a gray T-shirt. When asked about his wardrobe in 2014, he told the audience: "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Youtube Kanal | Youtube
His Palo Alto home is tricked out with a "custom-made artificially intelligent assistant," according to CNBC.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Zuckerberg puts in 50 to 60 hours a week at Facebook, but he thinks about the social media platform constantly. "I spend most of my time thinking about how to connect the world and serve our community better, but a lot of that time isn't in our office or meeting with people or doing what you'd call real work," he told CNN.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook
Earlier this year, The Verge reported that Zuckerberg has some help managing his own social media channels. A squad of 12 employees helps him eliminate inappropriate comments and post updates on his Facebook page.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
When he's not working, Zuckerberg spends some time expanding his mind. He's learning Mandarin Chinese. He also tries to tackle as many books as he can -- in 2015, he challenged himself to read a new book every two weeks.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckberg | Facebook
Zuckerberg's daily schedule tends to vary more on his frequent travels.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckberg | Facebook
He's met all sort of big names, including world leaders like Pope Francis ...
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
... U.S. President Barack Obama ...
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Kimberly White | Stringer | Getty Images
... and celebrities like his personal friend Vin Diesel.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckberg | Facebook
Recently, Zuckerberg embarked on several trips around the U.S., prompting some to speculate that he's interested in a future career in politics.
Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckberg | Facebook

Whether he's traveling or working, Zuckerberg also spends time with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and his daughter, Max. He took a two-month parental leave from Facebook after she was born in December 2015. In March 2017, the couple announced that they are expecting another daughter.

Next Slide
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

Image credit: Mark Zuckberg | Facebook
Every night before going to bed, the Facebook CEO tucks Max in with a traditional Jewish prayer, the "Mi Shebeirach."
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night
 Next Slide