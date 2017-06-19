A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night
Once he's gotten his exercise in, Zuckerberg's not too picky about what he eats for breakfast. He'll usually just dig into whatever he's feeling that day. He doesn't like to waste time on small decisions.
That's also why he wears the same thing almost everyday. Zuckerberg's work uniform consists of jeans, sneakers, and a gray T-shirt. When asked about his wardrobe in 2014, he told the audience: "I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community."
Zuckerberg puts in 50 to 60 hours a week at Facebook, but he thinks about the social media platform constantly. "I spend most of my time thinking about how to connect the world and serve our community better, but a lot of that time isn't in our office or meeting with people or doing what you'd call real work," he told CNN.
Earlier this year, The Verge reported that Zuckerberg has some help managing his own social media channels. A squad of 12 employees helps him eliminate inappropriate comments and post updates on his Facebook page.
When he's not working, Zuckerberg spends some time expanding his mind. He's learning Mandarin Chinese. He also tries to tackle as many books as he can -- in 2015, he challenged himself to read a new book every two weeks.
Whether he's traveling or working, Zuckerberg also spends time with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, and his daughter, Max. He took a two-month parental leave from Facebook after she was born in December 2015. In March 2017, the couple announced that they are expecting another daughter.