Aine Cain

Careers Intern
Áine graduated from the College of William and Mary, where she majored in history. She was editor-in-chief of The Flat Hat, William and Mary's student newspaper. Áine has also freelanced at the Williamsburg-Yorktown Daily and USA TODAY College.

More From Aine Cain

A Day in the Life of Billionaire Richard Branson, Who Always Carries a Pen, Despises Ties and Drinks Up to 20 Cups of Tea a Day
Entrepreneurs

A Day in the Life of Billionaire Richard Branson, Who Always Carries a Pen, Despises Ties and Drinks Up to 20 Cups of Tea a Day

Sir Richard Branson has had quite a life.
5 min read
A Day in the Life of Sheryl Sandberg, Who Uses an Old-School Notebook, Likes 'Bad TV' and Goes to Bed Before 10
Sheryl Sandberg

A Day in the Life of Sheryl Sandberg, Who Uses an Old-School Notebook, Likes 'Bad TV' and Goes to Bed Before 10

Here's a look into the productive daily schedule of Facebook's COO.
3 min read
A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night
Ready for Anything

A Typical Day in the Life of Mark Zuckerberg, Who Wears the Same Thing Every Day and Tucks His Daughter in Every Night

The 33-year-old runs Facebook, but still makes time to exercise, travel extensively and spend time with his family.
3 min read
A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails
Ready for Anything

A Look at the Demanding Schedule of Elon Musk, Who Works in 5-Minute Slots, Skips Breakfast and Avoids Emails

Elon Musk is one busy guy.
4 min read
45 of the Weirdest Things Bosses Have Asked Their Employees to Do
Bad Bosses

45 of the Weirdest Things Bosses Have Asked Their Employees to Do

In a perfect world, your manager would always be a totally sane, rational human being. Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world.
11 min read
