Do You Drink More Coffee Than Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Other Creative Leaders?

The awesomely odd auteur’s caffeinated characters who populate his fictionalized town of Twin Peaks made a “damn good cup of coffee” cool way before Starbucks became STARBUCKS™.

Said the celluloid scientist of his secret sauce in a past interview, “I [used to eat] at Bob’s Big Boy. I would go at 2:30, after the lunch rush. I ate a chocolate shake and four, five, six, seven cups of coffee -- with lots of sugar. And there’s lots of sugar in that chocolate shake. It’s a thick shake. In a silver goblet. I would get a rush from all this sugar, and I would get so many ideas! I would write them on these napkins. It was like I had a desk with paper. All I had to do was remember to bring my pen, but a waitress would give me one if I remembered to return it at the end of my stay. I got a lot of ideas at Bob’s.”

Peaks Freaks can take what they will from the fact that Lynch wrote at a restaurant called “Bob’s.”

