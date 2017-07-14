10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

Project Grow

LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman knows a little something about the block and tackle of growth.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Reid Hoffman
Editor’s Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business -- and at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences on our hub.

Turning a startup dream into a full-fledged business is no walk in the park. It takes an amazing product-market fit, a solid team and the kind of charisma that can move mountains. Oh, and luck never hurts either.

Better understanding the unique formula that helps companies grow is at the heart of Masters of Scale, a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder and partner at Greylock. In each episode, Hoffman chats with big-name leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Brian Chesky to explore what went right -- and wrong -- with their companies.

Related: Check Out a New Podcast Hosted by Reid Hoffman -- And Join the Conversation on Entrepreneur.com

These chats have generated a fair share of takeaways and lessons learned. To keep you motivated, we’ve collected some of Hoffman’s best tips and observations. Check out some of his top advice in this special slideshow.

 
Prepare your foundation.

From Masters of Scale, Episode One, Handcrafted

 
Listen carefully.

From Masters of Scale, Episode One, Handcrafted

 
 
Offer magic.

From Masters of Scale, Episode One, Handcrafted

 

 
Think small.

From Masters of Scale, Episode One, Handcrafted

 
 
Seek surprises.

From Masters of Scale, Episode Two, The Money Episode

 

 
Get laughed at.

From Masters of Scale, Episode Three, Beauty of a Bad Idea

 
Move forward.

From Masters of Scale, Episode Four, Imperfect Is Perfect

 
Manage chaos.

From Masters of Scale, Episode Six, Innovation = Managed Chaos

 

 
 
Find opportunity.

From Masters of Scale, Episode Two, The Money Episode

 
Be daring.

From Masters of Scale, Episode One, Handcrafted

 
