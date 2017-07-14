10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman knows a little something about the block and tackle of growth.

July 14, 2017 2 min read

Editor’s Note: In the new podcast Masters of Scale, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner Reid Hoffman explores his philosophy on how to scale a business -- and at Entrepreneur.com, entrepreneurs are responding with their own ideas and experiences on our hub.

Turning a startup dream into a full-fledged business is no walk in the park. It takes an amazing product-market fit, a solid team and the kind of charisma that can move mountains. Oh, and luck never hurts either.

Better understanding the unique formula that helps companies grow is at the heart of Masters of Scale, a podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder and partner at Greylock. In each episode, Hoffman chats with big-name leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Brian Chesky to explore what went right -- and wrong -- with their companies.

These chats have generated a fair share of takeaways and lessons learned. To keep you motivated, we’ve collected some of Hoffman’s best tips and observations. Check out some of his top advice in this special slideshow.