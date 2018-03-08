16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

Start Slideshow

No matter what you think of Travis Kalanick, there's no debating the success of the company he built. Users of Uber have hailed more than a billion rides in more than 600 cities across the globe since Kalanick co-founded the San Francisco-based company in 2009. Uber's success has netted Kalanick a fortune that's at least $1.4 billion, after he sold about 29 percent of his shares. The company was most recently valued at $48 billion.

Uber has changed the transportation industry, dragging it into the world of smartphones kicking and screaming.

Kalanick's time as CEO of Uber was marred by controversy, including an investigation into rampant sexual harassment at the company that ended in his recent resignation. Still, Uber's success is the envy of the startup world.

On March 7, Kalanick announced via Twitter that he has created a venture capital fund, 10100.

