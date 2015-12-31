Get All Access for $5/mo

Uber Reaches 1 Billion Rides The controversial ride-hailing company shows no signs of slowing down.

By Nina Zipkin

Uber | Instagram

If you want to use Uber to get from point A to point B this New Year's Eve, the ride-sharing service's surge pricing will likely be hard to avoid -- but not for a London passenger named Marvin who just was gifted a year of free rides this week after making the company's 1 billionth trip.

In a blog post touting the milestone, the company said that that it will be sending the uberX driver, Ara, on an all-expenses paid vacation to "the Uber city of his choice," and making a donation to Hackney Pirates, a children's non-profit organization that is based in the neighborhood where the ride originated.

Related: Who Exactly Are Uber's Drivers?

With 1 billion rides in the rearview mirror, it seems that the embattled startup has its eye on helping its users make travel plans too. Uber filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a mobile app that would let users make an itinerary, book accommodations, reserve flights and get Uber rides back and forth to the airport.

The one wrinkle for now is that Uber and its competitors aren't allowed to pick up passengers at many major airports around the country, but if the last five and half years have proved anything, it's that the company is not afraid of a legal or regulatory battle.

Related: What You Need to Know to Compete With the Surging Sharing Economy

But just as Uber is growing other arms of the company, such as through a partnership with Facebook and its food delivery app UberEATS, its pioneering competitor Sidecar closed its doors this week after three years in business. Before shutting down, Sidecar had raised $35 million in investor funds, while Lyft raised $1.3 billion.

Uber raised a whopping $7.4 billion, and counting.

Related: Transportation Tech War of the World: Uber Gets Another $2.1 Billion and Lyft Partners Up to Take Over Southeast Asia and India
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

Creativity Isn't Just Something You're Born With — It's a Skill You Can Develop. Here's How.

Creativity is a vital skill for personal and business success, yet many people struggle to nurture it — or they believe they can't. Here are some practical steps and principles to align your mindset and emotions to enhance your creative potential.

By Jonathan Brierre
Devices

Get an iPad Air, Beats Headphones, and More for Just $120

Our Memorial Day Sale is finishing strong, and you can save big.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
By Emily Rella
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Every U.S. State, According to a New Report

Certain states pay higher salaries for the same job.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

This Unique Marketing Strategy Is Winning in 2024 — Here's Why (and How You Can Implement It Successfully)

Use this strategy to connect with customers, build trust and differentiate your business.

By Danielle Sabrina