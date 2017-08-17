How to Write Email Subject Lines That Will Actually Be Opened
Get to the point and get personal.
1. Be succinct.
2. Get personal.
3. Include details.
4. Don’t think one-size-fits-all.
5. Don’t give everything away.
Whether your email, be it a pitch to investors or marketing to customers, gets read, deleted or lost in an inbox black hole can all depend on how you craft your subject line.Yes Lifestyle Marketing conducted an analysis of which subject lines have the most reach. Read on for the do's and don’ts of making your email stand out in the right way.
Subject lines that included the recipient’s name or recently purchased or browsed items had 50 percent higher open rates, 58 percent higher click-to-open rate and had nearly 2.5 times the unique click rates than emails that were not as personalized. But only 2 percent of emails sent in the second quarter of 2017 had personalized subject lines, according to the research.
During the second quarter of 2017, 23 percent of the brands polled sent users emails about carts with unpurchased items. Sixty-two percent of those messages had subject lines between 31 and 50 characters, and got a below-average open rate of 11.9 percent. They often aimed to entice customers to come back to abandoned carts with promises of discounts. However, these were more readily disregarded than the shorter subject lines between 21 and 30 that had the highest open rate at 36.8 percent, with subject lines that read, “you forgot something.”