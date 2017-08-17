Email

How to Write Email Subject Lines That Will Actually Be Opened

BEGIN SLIDESHOW

Get to the point and get personal.

golubovy | Getty Images
NEXT

1. Be succinct.

1 / 5
Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images
NEXT

2. Get personal.

2 / 5
Marc Romanelli | Getty Images
NEXT

3. Include details.

3 / 5
izusek | Getty Images
NEXT

4. Don’t think one-size-fits-all.

4 / 5
NEXT ARTICLE

5. Don’t give everything away.

5 / 5
  • ---Shares
Staff Writer. Covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Whether your email, be it a pitch to investors or marketing to customers, gets read, deleted or lost in an inbox black hole can all depend on how you craft your subject line.

Yes Lifestyle Marketing conducted an analysis of which subject lines have the most reach. Read on for the do's and don’ts of making your email stand out in the right way.
The study found that subject lines with 10 characters or less had the best open rates, at a 26 percent average. But this isn’t the norm -- 74 percent of subject lines are between 21 and 60 characters. Those have the lowest open rate of 13.8 percent. Additionally, subject lines that were under 21 characters yielded a 31 percent higher-than-average open rate but are only 5 percent of all email subject lines.

Subject lines that included the recipient’s name or recently purchased or browsed items had 50 percent higher open rates, 58 percent higher click-to-open rate and had nearly 2.5 times the unique click rates than emails that were not as personalized. But only 2 percent of emails sent in the second quarter of 2017 had personalized subject lines, according to the research.

While you'd think that subject lines that are longer than 60 characters would have the worst open rates, that's actually incorrect. The open rate for the category -- making up 21 percent of all emails -- is 14.8 percent, which is higher than emails with subject lines between 10 to 60 characters. At that length, you can generate interest by including a number of specific keywords relevant to the recipient.
The same rules will not apply within every industry. For the hospitality/travel industry, the most successful open rates came from subject lines under 20 characters. But for publishing and financial services, that was the case when the subject lines were 21 to 60 characters. Subject lines under 20 characters did overwhelming better for retail (18.3  percent) and tech (17.5 percent) than the other two categories

During the second quarter of 2017, 23 percent of the brands polled sent users emails about carts with unpurchased items. Sixty-two percent of those messages had subject lines between 31 and 50 characters, and got a below-average open rate of 11.9 percent. They often aimed to entice customers to come back to abandoned carts with promises of discounts. However, these were more readily disregarded than the shorter subject lines between 21 and 30 that had the highest open rate at 36.8 percent, with subject lines that read, “you forgot something.”

Previous Slide

Start Slideshow

Next Slide

5 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $18,000
Franchise

5 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $18,000

Matthew McCreary
12 Realistic Ways to Make Your First $1 Million
Take It From The Pros

12 Realistic Ways to Make Your First $1 Million

GOBankingRates
20 Productivity Apps You Didn't Know You Needed
Apps

20 Productivity Apps You Didn't Know You Needed

Rose Leadem
This Marketer Transformed His Instagram Into 2 Profitable Businesses
Instagram Icon

This Marketer Transformed His Instagram Into 2 Profitable Businesses

Rose Leadem

Why Social Media Could End Up Killing Your Business

One of Facebook's First Employees Explains Why Email Marketing Is Better Than Social Media Marketing

One of Facebook's First Employees Explains Why Email Marketing Is Better Than Social Media Marketing

3 Secrets to Building Your Wealth Over Time

3 Secrets to Building Your Wealth Over Time

Mona Patel Had to Fight Her Heritage to Become a Successful Entrepreneur: What You Can Learn From Her Story and Courage

Mona Patel Had to Fight Her Heritage to Become a Successful Entrepreneur: What You Can Learn From Her Story and Courage

More Videos
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...
OK

This website uses cookies to allow us to see how our website and related online services are being used. By continuing to use this website, you consent to our cookie collection. More information about how we collect cookies is found here.

Stay Informed. Be Inspired.

Receive customized news, stories and solutions direct to your inbox.