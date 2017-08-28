Top #8 Fashion Influencers You should Follow on Instagram
Airport, festive or corporate look — these days, apparently an unstated rule makes it compulsory for millennials to sport a specific look on a specific occasion (be it official or informal). Social media, with its overwhelming influence in almost every aspect of life, has a powerful spell in fashion and lifestyle. The eye-popping visuals of models donning vibrant and colourful robes that populate Facebook and Instagram flood one with unique ideas whenever one turns to popular sites for design tips.
Till a decade ago, fashion magazines used to rule the roost in the sector and women would wait for their arrival to learn about the latest trends. That’s a past. Today all these are just a click away.
From the big-screen fashionistas to young trend setters of blogging world, fashion influencers are wowing their fans with their everyday innovative updates and posts on social media.
Here’s the list of India’s top #8 fashion influencers on Instagram.
Nandini Bhalla
For the Editor of Cosmopolitan India, Nandini Bhalla, fashion is fun and not work. Her in-depth knowledge in and passion for style and design has made Bhalla the editor of world’s best-selling fashion magazine at a very young age. Her funky apparel designs, teamed up with perfect accessories have made Bhallaone of the most followed fashion-icons on Instagram.
She had worked with Worldwide Media, where she had launched the Indian edition of one of Europe’s leading style magazines, ‘Grazia’.
Sonam Kapoor
An Indian actress who literally lives and breathes fashion is Sonam Kapoor. Be it movie promotions or screenings, award shows or parties, this Kapoor beauty always makes it a point to add a glamour factor to the events she attends with her outstanding style philosophy. Probably no other Bollywood diva speaks style the way she does. Her bold fashion statements always land her on magazine cover pages.
A trend setter, she is also an entrepreneur. The actress has recently launched her apparel line called Rheson with her younger sister Rhea Kapoor.
Anaita Adajania
Bollywood’s popular fashion stylist and Vogue’s fashion director Anaita Adajania’s career journey is an inspiration for budding fashion designers and writers.
Adajania started her career as Assistant Editor with Elle Magazine in 1998, and today she has three career profiles —publishing, advertising and filming. She has been the costume designer for hit movies like Dhoom, Love Aaj Kal, Race and Cocktai, to name to few.
Adajania has more than 250K followers on Instagram.
Manish Malhotra
One of the pioneers in the Indian fashion industry, Manish Malhotra’s fashion brand ‘MANISH MALHOTRA’ has become a major success since its launch in 2005.Such is his aura that almost all actors cherish to walk the ramp for this ultimate fashion guru of Bollywood. He has received accolades in India and abroad for his exquisite design sense. He weaves in imagination and creativity into fabrics that automatically become the first choice of the high and mighty of Indian film industry, political and corporate worlds.
Pernia Quereshi
The face that made Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha avatar so popular with its jaw-dropping style quotient grew popular in little time to become India’s leading style icon and fashion entrepreneur. Pernia Qureshi needs no introduction. Having worked as a stylist and costume designer in New York and New Delhi, this 28-year-old self-starter went on to launch her own online store, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop. Qureshi is quite a juggler and plays many roles with equal dexterity. She is a dancer and an actress as well. She is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has recently made her acting debut in Muzzafar Ali’s period-film Jaanisar.
Akanksha Rendhu
A fashion junkie, Akanksha Rendhu is one of the most followed bloggers on Instagram. Rendhu started blogging about fashion in 2010, sharing her most sophisticated and cost-effective tips with women on how to dress up and accentuate the looks with choicest accessories, adding perfect make-up. In a very short time, Rendhu made her place in the hearts of many on social media. Her textbook style blog is an ultimate destination for every beauty, fashion and travel lover. Rendhu’s instagram followers are around 112.1K .
Scherezade Shroff
A lawyer by education and model-turned-YouTube star Scherezade Shroff is an inspiration for many budding YouTube talents in the field of beauty, fashion and lifestyle. A mash up of creativity, innovation and fun makes Sherry’s videos stand apart from other YouTubers. With over 160K subscribers on YouTube, and 142.6K followers on Instagram, Shroff continues to be the most followed fashion ‘vlogger’ on social media from India.
Nishka Lulla
Indian fashion designer Nishka Lulla is known for infusing her young, vibrant and fresh designs into Indian film industry. Inspired from the great works of her mother and renowned fashion stylist Neeta Lulla, Nishka followed the path of entrepreneurship at a very young age and could build her own niche. Her 140.2K followers on Instagram love Nishka’s outfits that betray her obsession for various shades of pink.
Nishka owns an online venture called Stylista.