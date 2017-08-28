Top #8 Fashion Influencers You should Follow on Instagram

From big-screen fashionistas to young trend setters of blogging world, fashion influencers are wowing their fans with their everyday innovative posts

August 28, 2017 5 min read

Airport, festive or corporate look — these days, apparently an unstated rule makes it compulsory for millennials to sport a specific look on a specific occasion (be it official or informal). Social media, with its overwhelming influence in almost every aspect of life, has a powerful spell in fashion and lifestyle. The eye-popping visuals of models donning vibrant and colourful robes that populate Facebook and Instagram flood one with unique ideas whenever one turns to popular sites for design tips.

Till a decade ago, fashion magazines used to rule the roost in the sector and women would wait for their arrival to learn about the latest trends. That’s a past. Today all these are just a click away.

From the big-screen fashionistas to young trend setters of blogging world, fashion influencers are wowing their fans with their everyday innovative updates and posts on social media.

Here’s the list of India’s top #8 fashion influencers on Instagram.