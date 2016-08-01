These 3 Simple Strategies Will Better Your Odds of Becoming a Self-Made Millionaire

Another old chestnut that really works? Don't spend more than you make or, perhaps more realistically, don't live beyond your means. Thakor says that self-made millionaires start saving as much money as they can as early as they can. That manifests itself as buying a smaller house or waiting a bit longer to trade in your car for a new one. And it means that "you spend only when you think it makes good sense, not to keep up with everyone else," Thakor says.

Godfrey and Thakor both say that setting an investment timeline and plan, while figuring out how comfortable you are taking calculated risks, is key to later financial success. But when it comes to stocks or bonds, what if you have no idea where to start?

Thakor has a simple approach that you can use as a baseline. "Invest 80 percent in stocks and 20 percent bond in your 20s, 30s and early 40s and then shift to 60 percent stocks, 40 percent bonds from your mid 40s onwards," she says. "You keep investments highly diversified and your costs low."

