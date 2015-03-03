The 10 Most Funded Kickstarter Campaigns Ever

March 3, 2015 7 min read

Updated December 28, 2015

Since it was founded in 2009, Kickstarter has acted as a groundswell of support for many innovative endeavors, connecting fans to the creators of the projects they want to see made.

In the 2014, the Coolest Cooler was the leader of the pack in terms of money raised. In spring of 2015, Ryan Grepper's invention was eclipsed by the Pebble Time, in a return trip for smartwatch maker Pebble, which got its start on Kickstarter in 2012. Now five out of the ten most funded campaigns getting major buy in from backers in significant numbers, it seems that crowdfunding has become a more viable option for new companies and projects than ever before.

Here are the 10 highest-earning campaigns to date.

