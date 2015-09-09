5 Habits of the Wealthy That Helped Them Get Rich

September 9, 2015 5 min read

Why do the rich keep getting richer? Most of the time, it's not because of luck. It's not because of the family they were born into. It's not because they won the lottery.

Wealthy people simply do things differently.

It may not seem fair, but the fact is the "income gap" is increasing and most financial experts only see this trend continuing with no end in sight.

In preparation for this column, I sat down with someone who knows far more wealthy people than I will likely ever meet: Jeff Rose. Rose is a certified financial planner, author and blogger at GoodFinancialCents.com, as well as a millionaire himself, who dedicates a good portion of his time to helping people become, and stay, wealthy.

I asked Rose why he thought the income gap was growing. He mentioned five primary things that wealthy people simply do differently than the rest of the world. Here are those five, in no particular order.