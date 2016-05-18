8 Great Tricks for Reading People's Body Language

Research shows that 55 percent of communication comes from body language. Learn how to decode it.

May 18, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Body language provides an amazing amount of information on what other people are thinking if you know what to look for. And who hasn’t wanted to read people’s minds at some point?

You already pick up on more body language cues than you’re consciously aware of. UCLA research has shown that only 7 percent of communication is based on the actual words we say. As for the rest, 38 percent comes from tone of voice and the remaining 55 percent comes from body language. Learning how to become aware of and to interpret that 55 percent can give you a leg up with other people.

When you’re working hard and doing all you can to achieve your goals, anything that can give you an edge is powerful and will streamline your path to success.

TalentSmart has tested more than a million people and found that the upper echelons of top performance are filled with people who are high in emotional intelligence (90 percent of top performers, to be exact). These people know the power that unspoken signals have in communication, and they monitor body language accordingly.

Next time you’re in a meeting (or even on a date or playing with your kids), watch for these cues: