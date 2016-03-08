7 Interview Questions That Determine Emotional Intelligence

March 8, 2016 3 min read

Determining who you hire for a job plays a big part in forming your company's culture and ensuring its future success. Selecting informative interview questions can be a key factor in finding the right employees -- as well as weeding out the ones that won't fit. A candidate's answers can be telling.

While different companies embody various values and cultures, success in the workplace is strongly influenced by a person's emotional intelligence, a quality that should be a non-negotiable when vetting job candidates, says Mariah DeLeon, vice-president of people at workplace ratings and review site Glassdoor.

Here are seven interview questions that can draw revealing answers from the job candidates you interview -- and get you on your way to finding employees with stellar emotional intelligence.

Related: 8 Revealing Interview Questions to Hire Standout Staff