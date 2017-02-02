9 Things Ultra Productive People Do Every Day

When it comes to productivity, the little things make all the difference. These 9 hacks will increase your productivity today.

February 2, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The article was originally published on Dec. 13, 2016.

When it comes to productivity, we all face the same challenge -- there are only 24 hours in a day. Yet some people seem to have twice the time; they have an uncanny ability to get things done. Even when juggling multiple projects, they reach their goals without fail.

"Time is really the only capital that any human being has, and the only thing he can't afford to lose." -- Thomas Edison

We all want to get more out of life. There's arguably no better way to accomplish this than by finding ways to do more with the precious time you've been given.

Related: 14 Things Ridiculously Successful People Do Every Day

It feels incredible when you leave the office after an ultra-productive day. It's a workplace high that's hard to beat. With the right approach, you can make this happen every day. You don't need to work longer or push yourself harder -- you just need to work smarter.

Ultra-productive people know this. As they move through their days they rely on productivity hacks that make them far more efficient. They squeeze every drop out of every hour without expending any extra effort.

The best thing about these hacks is they're easy to implement. So easy that you can begin using them today. Give them a read, give them a whirl and watch your productivity soar.