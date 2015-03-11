10 Traits All Successful Entrepreneurs Share

March 11, 2015 6 min read

Do you have what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur?

Not all entrepreneurs are created from the same blueprint. They come from different geographic locations, upbringings, income brackets and social classes, as well as education levels. While there isn’t a foolproof map to entrepreneurial greatness, one thing is consistent -- successful entrepreneurs all possess the following 10 traits.