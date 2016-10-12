Want to Make 6 Figures From Your Amazon FBA Business? Here's How.

You likely started your FBA business absent any intention of subjecting yourself to the technical minutiae of building a website. Steve Chou from MyWifeQuitHerJob.com tells of a student of his who shared that she'd had a six-figure success on Amazon but also plenty of frustration building a website with an open source shopping cart. She said she eventually found some solace with the Shopify platform.

Even if you're not technically proficient, any long-term view of your business will convince you that building a website is a step worth taking. Here are four reasons why:

First, you don't have access to customer data through Amazon. One way to gain access to this invaluable information is a tool like Seller Tools, which will help you track orders and customers. Seller Tools is a great solution, but there is nothing quite like building a website when it comes to capturing customer data.

Second, when you establish a website, you can build your brand, which creates another channel for sales, as well. This will also help you mitigate the risks of building your business on a third-party platform. Amazon of late has had a penchant for changing its terms.

Third, you can take advantage of the Amazon Associates affiliate program to earn affiliate commissions on related products and boost your revenue. By writing reviews on relevant offers and promoting them with a tool like BuzzBundle, you can even generate income on autopilot, assuming you've set it up correctly.

Fourth, you can build your email list, which will give you a way to communicate directly with your prospects and customers while collecting the data you need. Knowing your customers will help you find more people just like them to sell to. Don't forget to set up a follow-up sequence to convert more prospects into customers.