15 Things Men Say That Get on Women's Nerves

There is a communications gap between men and women at least as large, and vexing to women, as the pay gap.

March 17, 2017 8 min read

When it comes to communication between men and women there’s a lot of misunderstandings. Even if the right words are being used, the vocal cues aren’t. For example, forcing your child to apologize. Sure. They’ll angrily exclaim “I’m sorry,” but it’s definitely not sincere.

Guys, even if you’re not trying to make women angry, embarrassed or uncomfortable, there’s a very good possibility that you will because men communicate differently than women. In most cases, I find that no matter the woman (my wife or women that I know) I'm making them uncomfortable without realizing it.

However, if you’re aware of this fact, you can start correcting the problem so that there aren’t any misunderstandings. And, you can start by avoiding these words or phrases.



